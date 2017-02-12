Courtesy of CBS

Forget all these hotshot celebrities, the REAL heroes of tonight’s Grammy Awards are host James Corden’s amazing parents! Margaret and Malcolm stole the show by snuggling up to their ‘free pass’ partners — Heidi Klum and Nick Jonas! Check it out!

Every marriage has its quirks! According to Malcolm Corden — the father to comedian James Corden, 38, he and his wife have an “understanding” that they can sleep with other people. You know, like a free pass kind of thing. Of course it’s a joke, but they still gave off a believable performance on Feb. 12. For Malcolm, it’s the beautiful Heidi Klum, and for wifey Margaret, it’s the hunky Nick Jonas. Those are two TOP NOTCH choices, as we’d probably put them on our lists too.

Smack in the middle of James’ hosting at the 2017 Grammys, Margaret and Malcolm snuggled up to their OTHER significant lovers, leaving their son in total shock. But the hilarity doesn’t stop there! This has got to be the funniest Grammys we’ve ever seen! Can’t say we’re surprised, since James’ Carpool Karaoke is one of our favorite late-night shows. To start the award show with a bang, James fell down a flight of stairs, lost a shoe, and almost broke his microphone. Talk about a grande entrance!

THEN, the host totally removed his clothes inside the Staples Center venue! He was inspired to do so by Twenty One Pilots‘ pants-less acceptance speech, but at least they had a valid reason. The “Heathens” hitmakers claim their underwear statement dates back to when they just started in their friend’s garage, and now that they’ve made it to the big time, they’re not going to forget their roots. James’ reasoning wasn’t as concrete, but it was still an EPIC moment to catch him in his underwear.

HollywoodLifers, if you were James’ parents, who would YOU choose as your free pass?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.