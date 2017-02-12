Kanye West Epicly Dissed By James Corden For Shunning Grammys

AP Images

It doesn’t look like Kanye West is EVER going to attend the Grammys, not after that sick burn delivered by James Corden. The host of the Feb. 12 event roasted Yeezy’s boycott of the show with what can be called the most epic teases in history.

No one expected the 59th Grammy Awards to go shade-free, not when some of the biggest divas in music were all under one roof. Actually, it was the lack of one diva — Kanye West, 39 — which drew host James Corden‘s most savage burn. James, 38, promised a major surprise as he was about to introduce a presenter — “some call him Yeezy, North West calls him Daddy and Kim Kardashian calls him—” Suddenly, James was interrupted as a voice came through his headset.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” he said, before he apologized. Yes, for a moment there, it seemed that Kanye — who has had an infamous love-hate relationship with the Grammys — was about to come out. Instead, it was the president of the RIAA. “I get those two confused all the time,” James said, slightly embarrassed.

My exact reaction when he said he was kidding about @kanyewest coming out… #Grammys pic.twitter.com/HOY6Ri0tek — Fred J. Griffin (@swishgriffin) February 13, 2017

kanye west looks so different now #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wtAkUw2MMB — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) February 13, 2017

😤FUCK THE GRAMMYS HOST FOR THAT KANYE WEST TROLL #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uroe3ocucU — BlⱯxk CobⱯin (@asap_blvxk) February 13, 2017

2017 has just barely started and it’s been one hell of a year for awards show shade. While hosting the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, Joel McHale, 45, took a subtle shot at Mariah Carey, 46 and her disaster of a Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve performance, saying that unlike the music icon, he “shows up to rehearsal.”

Of course, if there was an Oscar for shade, Meryl Streep, 67, would win it – because she always wins Oscars, but also, she set the standard for award shows slams while accepting the Ceil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes. The iconic actress took a moment from looking back on her fabulous career to call out how Donald was a terribly bully!

“[When] the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” she said, recounting how Donald mocked a disabled reporter. “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” she said. And, it seems, shade invites shade, as James proved that this year is just starting when it comes to some awards show disses.

What did you think of this Yeezy-flavored shade, HollywoodLifers? Did you think James’s joke was funny or just fell flat?

