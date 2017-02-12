Grammys Red Carpet Photos — Adele, Rihanna & More Stars Slay On The Red Carpet

REX/Shutterstock

Calling all fashionistas — this one’s for you! The red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards sparkled with so many stars, we had to wear shades. Beautiful (and handsome!) artists like Rihanna, Diplo, Adele, and more got glamorous and gorgeous in trendy looks; see all their amazing looks here!

We’re pulling out our phones and doing some online shopping after seeing the fashion on this red carpet! The 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12 showcased the best artists of the industry and the best dressed. Even better? Those who are both! The Staples Center in Los Angeles was bursting at the seams with gorgeous girls and guys wearing sexy gowns, flirty dresses, sharp suits, and flashy outfits. Just take a look at Lea Michele!

The Scream Queens and Glee star hit the red carpet earlier to do some Fashion Police work, but her stunning ensemble definitely passed their test. We’re just a little obsessed with it. The two piece outfit showed off her toned, tiny waist, and the halter top flaunted her nice shoulders. The maxi skirt and crop top were embellished with tons of beading that gave off a pattern that looked like stained glass. Pretty!

All eyes were definitely on Adele, who was up for major awards like Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys! Adele stuck to her usual silhouette, but opted for olive green instead of black. It was a stark departure from her comfort zone, and it totally paid off!

HollywoodLifers, whose red carpet look at the Grammys is your favorite?

