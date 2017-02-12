Beyonce Slaying, Gaga Headbanging & More: The 5 Best Moments Of The 2017 Grammys

What. A. Show! The 59th Grammy Awards was so jammed packed with so many unforgettable moments – from Beyonce pulling out a wild performance to Lady Gaga rocking with Metallica – it’s hard to pick which one was the best! Check out the top 5 highlights from music’s biggest night!

Everyone knew the 2017 Grammy Awards, taking place on Feb. 12, were going to big. With Beyonce, 35, leading the pack with 9 nominations and Lady Gaga, 30, following her epic Super Bowl LI performance with a heavy metal duet with Metallica, everyone expected this show to blow every other awards show away. It certainly did! Here’s a top selection (in no particular order) of some of the more jaw-dropping, “did you see that” moments from the night.

1. Beyonce slaying while pregnant with twins.

Is it any surprise that Beyonce would bring down the house down, even while pregnant with two children? In her first performance since announcing Blue Ivy, 5, was about to become a big sister, Bey used holograms, tons of religious imagery and a swarm of backup dancers to leave the audience gagging for more. It was less of a performance and more of a visual work of art. It’s also a moment that everyone will be talking about for years.

2. Carpool Karaoke featuring literally everyone – including Blue!

Speaking of Bey and Jay Z’s 47, first daughter, she clearly proved she’s her mother’s daughter, snatching the spotlight right away from Grammy’s host James Corden, 38. James did an impromptu version of his hit segment with Jennifer Lopez, 47, John Legend, 38, Tim McGraw, 49, Faith Hill, 49, and Neil Diamond, 76. While singing “Sweet Caroline,” Blue came over to join in the fun and she left James literally speechless!

3. Adele gives everyone chills with moving George Michael tribute.

During a night that saw the late David Bowie win five Grammys and Bruno Mars, 31, (with The Time) giving the best Prince tribute yet, the biggest emotional moment came from Adele, 28. While celebrating the late George Michael with a new rendition of “Fast Love,” Adele made a mistake at the song’s beginning. Suddenly, she stopped the performance. “I can’t f*ck this up,” she said. “Not for him. Can we start it again?” The song restarted and she nailed it!

4. Introducing: MetalliGA!

Adele wasn’t the only one having some difficulties during the Grammys. When Metallica and Gaga began their performance of “Moth Into Flame,” James Hetfield’s mic didn’t work! Thankfully, James, 53, has dealt with crappy equipment before, and with an assist from Gaga (and her mic) the group gave a headbanging performance that even saw Gaga stage dive into a crowd of wild fans!

5. Beyonce Slays but Adele wins.

Adele took both home Song of the Year and Record of the Year, upsetting Beyonce in both categories. This was shocking to all those who thought Lemonade was a monumental, generation-shifting album. Even Adele was shocked she won. “There’s no way I can accept this honor,” she said, crying as she told Bey how much she loved her and how everyone else pales in comparison to her!

What did you think about the 2017 Grammy awards, HollywoodLifers? Did you think it was the best show in recent memory? Which moment was your favorite?