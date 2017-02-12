Grammys Best Dressed: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Rihanna & More

From sexy, plunging gowns to bold bursts of color and daring minis, the fashion at the Grammys was beyond fierce. See who made our Grammys best dressed list and VOTE for your fave get-up of the night.

The biggest names in music stepped out and rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where they turned up the heat with their seriously sexy style — in fact, we’ve having a hard time deciding which look we really loved! See who topped our Grammys best dressed list and VOTE for your fave look of the night.

Adele made a major statement in a green Givenchy Haute Couture gown by Riccardo Tisci that totally popped against her fair complexion — she shut it down on the red carpet in the gorgeous, long-sleeved silhouette. She wore her hair up as to not to distract from the intricate detailing and her eyes popped thanks to her kohl-rimmed makeup.

So many stars showed off versatile looks and delivered with their fierce fashion — and I loved all the bold color and sexy dresses! Country crooner Carrie Underwood was a sexy lady in red in her long-sleeved gown. The color proved to be quite popular as Faith Hill stepped out in a seriously similar ensemble, right down to the long sleeves and the keyhole detailing at the chest. They were totally twinning!

All eyes were on Beyonce as she made her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy and she was just glowing — she looked amazing as she performed in a glittering gold Roberto Cavalli gown that hugged her curves and allowed her to show off her baby bump. Fashion runs in the family as her daughter, Blue Ivy, looked too cute as she cheered on her mom in a hot pink blazer.

While we loved all of these looks, there’s way more where that came from. See who else topped our list and VOTE.