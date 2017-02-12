Gina Rodriguez’s Nude Makeup & Wavy Hair At The Grammys Are Beauty Goals

Image Courtesy of CBS

Wow! Gina Rodriguez looked so incredible at the 2017 Grammy Awards, we can’t help but gush over her totally gorgeous look for the evening.

Gina Rodriguez, 32, was one of the many presenters at the Grammys on Sunday night, February 12, in Los Angeles, California. However, few of the stunning celebrities looked as truly beautiful as Gina did when she graced the stage. In a sexy black gown, Gina came out with her short brunette waves looking just flawless!

For makeup, Gina wore a light-colored eye shadow with dark liner and mascara to accentuate her natural tones. As for Gina’s lips, she looked super sexy with a nude gloss which perfectly matched her light, natural manicure. We’re totally loving this low-key look, which looked so glam for a big night out.

Sadly Gina skipped the red carpet, but on the plus side that just made it even more exciting when she stepped out onto the stage to present. We loved her whole vibe, and were so happy to see her be a part of music’s biggest night.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did you LOVE or LOATHE Gina's beauty look at the Grammys?

