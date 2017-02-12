Frank Ocean Slams Grammys Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Faulty’ Win & ‘Cultural Bias’

REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is being dragged in to yet another bruising Grammys attack! This time it’s Frank Ocean who’s dissing poor Tay Tay, in a bitter Tumbr tirade, criticizing her ‘faulty’ win and accusing Grammy organizers of ‘cultural bias.’

Frank Ocean has launched a bitter and angry attack at the Grammys — singling out Taylor Swift as his main focus of ire. “You know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? “1989” getting album of the year over “To Pimp A Butterfly”. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen,” he seethed. “Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep.”

The 29-year-old took to Tumblr to make his feelings known, posting a scathing tirade –IN ALL CAPS– addressed to the show’s producer Ken Ehrlich, and writer, David Wild, after they criticized the rapper’s 2013 Grammys performance. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the two claimed Frank Ocean had decided to boycott the Grammys, because of his previous sub-par performance.

“We executed his vision knowing that it was faulty,” Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone. “And we tried to tell him that, we tried to tell his management that, we tried to tell the record label that. So, his feelings about the Grammys right now, I would imagine, probably go back to that in one way. But honestly, it wasn’t us.” Oh no they didn’t!! Well, that sent the singer into serious clap back mode!

“Yea yea, my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute s…,” Frank Ocean railed. “Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. F… that performance, though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammys process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that.”

But, he wasn’t finished just yet…oh no! “Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it. Have a good night,” he concluded.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Frank Ocean’s Grammys tirade? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.