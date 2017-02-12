Emma Stone Wears Plunging Embellished Dress & Pants At BAFTA Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Another award show, another flawless look by Emma Stone. The ‘La La Land’ actress absolutely stunned on the red carpet on Feb. 12 at London’s Royal Albert hall.

Could Emma Stone ever not look incredible? The actress rocked a tea-length embellished dress over a pair of embellished pants, proving that she really can make any look work! She paired the look with pumps and a pearl anklet. She also pulled her back in a half up do, but left the bottom down, sleek and straight. She looked kept her makeup very simple and was glowing; she topped it off with a simple, pink lip.

The night before the BAFTAs, Emma wore a glamorous, long-sleeved black dress with a feathered hem and embellishments throughout. Of course she made headlines for reuniting with her ex, Andrew Garfield at the party and sharing a friendly hug with the Silence star.

Emma’s fashion choices have been on point all of award season this year! The actress took home a SAG Award this year in a black Alexander McQueen spaghetti strapped gown that was sheer, but also detailed with floral embroidery.

At the Golden Globes, she chose a plunging nude gown, covered with silver stars. She paired it with a stunning diamond necklace, and couldn’t look more flawless. So needless to say, we weren’t surprised to see that she once again looked incredible.

