Ed Sheeran Serenades Audience At 2017 Grammy Awards With Sexy Song ‘Shape Of You’

AP Images

Well this was a pleasant surprise! At the very last minute, Ed Sheeran announced that he would be performing at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12 — and he certainly did not disappoint. The English songwriter made our hearts swoon with ‘Shape Of You.’

The 2017 Grammys just got a whole lot better! Hours before showtime, Ed Sheeran, 25, made dreams come true by teasing a surprise performance on Instagram. “Playing the Grammys tonight on CBS, tune in,” he captioned a selfie inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. The English songwriter, of course, picked up his acoustic guitar for “Shape Of You.” Ed totally SLAYED in black pants, and a matching T-shirt that put his colorful tattoos in full display. His vocal range is seriously incredible! Even Rihanna was impressed as the clapped away in the front row!

Not only did the red-headed hunk rock the stage tonight, he’s also up for a Grammy! Maybe you didn’t know this, but Ed helped Justin Bieber write the lyrics to “Love Yourself.” Over the years, Ed has racked up TEN Grammy nominations (and two incredible wins) for Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Album Of The Year, and MORE! Clearly he’s no stranger to sitting in the winner’s seat with other artists like Bruno Mars and The Weeknd — who are also putting on amazing performances at the epic awards show!

Speaking of jaw-dropping concerts, did you happen to catch Ed on Saturday Night Live? The crooner was joined by host Alec Baldwin on last night’s hilarious episode. Ed belted out beautiful versions of his hit songs, “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” while Alec, as always, brought us to tears with his spot-on Donald Trump impression. Ed himself even tried to outshine the 30 Rock star by giving a Donald impression of his own. He’s at the top of his game!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ed’s Grammys performance? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.