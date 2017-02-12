Grammys ‘In Memoriam’: John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Deliver Touching Tribute

AP Images

So beautiful, yet so heartbreaking! John Legend and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo delivered a lovely version of ‘God Only Knows’ for an incredibly touching ‘In Memoriam’ Grammys tribute. We’ve got more on their brilliant performance, right here.

Pass the box of tissues, because John Legend, 38, and Cynthia Erivo, 30, have us all misty with their lovely, toned down rendition of The Beach Boys‘ classic “God Only Knows.” It set the perfect tone for the Grammys “In Memoriam” segment Feb. 12, and after all of the musical legends we lost in 2016, including Prince, Leonard Cohen and Georgie Michael, we really needed their smooth voices to help us deal with all of the emotions of reliving their sad passings.

John is such a well-loved presence at the Grammys, winning ten trophies in his prolific career, so it was only natural that his soulful voice would be used to help pay tribute to the musical talent that passed in 2016. Cynthia’s Broadway-honed vocals were the perfect complement, as he sat behind the piano and they crooned while the faces of those we lost appeared on a large screen above them. Oh man, 2016 was such a brutal year and took so many great talents away from us forever.

While John wasn’t up for any awards, Cynthia was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Musical Theater Album category for her work on the cast recording of The Color Purple‘s revival, which she WON!!! We’re so glad they were able to serenade us with such a touching song while looking back at talent that can never be replaced, and should never be forgotten.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of their “In Memoriam” segment? Did their rendition of “God Only Knows” set the perfect mood? Which musical star who died in 2016 do you miss the most?

