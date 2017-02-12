Christian Siriano Refuses To Dress Melania Trump: ‘Couldn’t Support’ The White House

REX/Shutterstock

Christian Siriano is a trailblazer who was one of the first designers to embrace dressing women of all shapes, races, and sizes — but there’s one woman in particular he doesn’t plan on dressing anytime soon, and that’s First Lady Melania Trump.

Christian Siriano sent a powerful message down the runway during his Fall 2017 fashion show at The Plaza Hotel in NYC on Feb. 11 rooted in inclusion and diversity as he embraced acceptance, all while debuting his exquisite designs — a message that’s more important now than ever before, especially in the current political climate. When we caught up with the designer backstage he reflected on his diverse runway. “It just makes for a fresher take on what’s happening in the world and I hope it becomes the norm,” he said.

While the designer loves making women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful and confident in his clothes, there’s one woman in particular we shouldn’t expect to see in his designs — and it’s First Lady Melania Trump. “I don’t think right now, because I think, right now, with what’s happening in politics, I just couldn’t support anything coming from The White House,” he said when we asked if he would ever dress for the first lady. “I don’t think anybody can until they stop breaking the law,” he added. Christian is one of many designers, including Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs, who share the sentiment. Although we shouldn’t expect to see his clothes on Melania, Christian is no stranger to dressing prominent women, as his designs have been seen on everyone from Taylor Swift to former First Lady Michelle Obama — and his gorgeous looks are a staple on the red carpet.



He said sending a positive message in light of everything that’s going on was important to him, and his voice was certainly heard on the runway when a model emerged in a pink floor-grazing skirt paired with a black tee that said “People Are People” and the audience erupted in cheers. The message was echoed during the finale, when the models walked out to “People Are People” by Depeche Mode.

