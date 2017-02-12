Chrissy Teigen Gets Short Lob Makeover For The Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is killing the award show beauty looks! The model decided to chop off her locks before the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, attending with husband John Legend by her side. Click ahead for all the details on Chrissy’s latest look.

We never get tired of seeing Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, walk a red carpet — especially when Chrissy surprises us with a new hair look! The model (and mom to the cutest baby ever, Luna), wore a sexy cutout black dress that would have stolen the show if it weren’t for her new short lob.

Sporting nearly waist-length locks at the SAG Awards a few weeks back, for the Grammys, Chrissy called upon hairstylist BFF Jen Atkin to give her a new look. Teasing Chrissy’s hair makeover on her Snapchat hours before the awards, Jen shared a snap of herself cutting a full ponytail-length of hair. Debuting the layered lob on the red carpet, Jen styled Chrissy’s new locks into curls with a wet finish using Tresemme products and her own line, Ouai.

For her makeup, Patrick Ta stuck with her signature glowing skin and a sultry smokey eye. Adding a bronze glow with the new St.

Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist, Patrick also used the St. Tropez Gradual Tan Plus Sculpt and Glow

Everyday Multi-Active Toning Lotion to hydrate the skin as well as tan.

To prep Chrissy’s face, Patrick used the La Mer Moisturizing Gel Cream and Lip Balm. He then applied the La Mer Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation to her skin with The Makeup Drop to ensure that it was blended seamlessly. After applying concealer where needed, he added highlighter along her cheekbones before setting with Sephora’s Translucent Powder and a setting spray.

After applying copper shadows for a bronze smokey eye, Patrick smudged black eyeliner along her top and lower lash lines, before finishing her eye makeup by curling her lashes and applying several coats of black mascara. To complete the look, he mixed two liquid matte lips and applied a clear gloss on top.

