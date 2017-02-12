Chance The Rapper Wins Best New Artist At 2017 Grammy Awards

Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

The first award shown at the 2017 Grammy Awards went to the best new artist… Chance the Rapper! JLo presented the award to the very thankful singer on Feb. 12.

Chance The Rapper, 23, was beyond grateful to accept his award! He of course thanked his family, God, and Chicago. He also didn’t care if the music played — he wanted his minute to thank everyone, and he deserved it! It wasn’t an easy race! Chance was up against Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak — all huge stars this year! Chance was the first black hip hop artist to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

“Glory by to God,” he said while accepting his award. “I claim this victory in the name of the Lord. I want to thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young, for Kirsten [Corley, his girlfriend], for Kensli [Bennett, his daughter], for all of Chicago.”

Of course it’s been a huge few years for Chance; in 2016, he released his LP, Coloring Book, which was the first ever streaming-only release to be nominated for a Grammy. This nomination was one of seven this year; earlier in the night, it was announced that he actually also won his first ever Grammy — Best Rap Performance for “No Problem.” He’s also up for Best Rap Album.

“I know that people think independence means you do it by yourself. Independence means freedom, and I do it with these people,” he added during his speech. He’s now the first independent artist to ever win the award!

