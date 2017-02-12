Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban Rock ‘The Fighter’ At 2017 Grammys

AP Images

The Grammy Awards just got countrified thanks to Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood! The nominated artists teamed up for an epic duet of their hit ‘The Fighter’ at the show on Feb. 12…and it was totally awesome!

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban on the same track?! YES PLEASE! The pair brought their hit single, “The Fighter,” to the Grammys stage on Feb. 12, and we can’t wait to watch it over and over again. Carrie changed out of her embellished red dress from the red carpet into a sparkling, short silver ensemble for the performance, and the country singers sounded absolutely incredible as they belted out the epic song.

“The Fighter” was featured on Keith’s May 2016 album Ripcord, and has been blowing up the charts and radio ever since. Now that it’s officially a single, though, the two finally shot a music video for the track, and we can’t wait for it to debut! 2016 was an incredible year for both country stars, which they concluded with a joint tour in Australia and New Zealand. Oh, what we would’ve given to be at that concert!

Meanwhile, the Grammys are a big night for both Carrie and Keith — besides just performing this epic duet, they’re also up for some awards. Both singers are nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for “Church Bells” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” respectively, while Ripcord is also recognized for Best Country Album. No big deal! Keith already has four Grammy Awards under his belt, while Carrie’s been awarded seven — hopefully they can both add to the trophy rack after tonight!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Carrie and Keith’s performance?

