Carrie Underwood Stuns With Wavy Updo & Dramatic Smokey Eye At 2017 Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Does Carrie Underwood ever NOT look flawless?! As always, she totally nailed her red carpet look at the 2017 Grammy Awards. We seriously can’t get enough of her voluminous updo and dramatic eye makeup. What do you guys think!?

Carrie Underwood, 33, is a literal QUEEN! She showed up to the Grammys on Feb. 12 with her hair in curls and piled up on top of her head, and her bangs in waves, swept to the side. With her cheeks glowing and a light pink lip, the country music superstar let her dark smokey eye do all the talking when it came to her beauty look — and it all went perfectly with her shimmering red gown, which allowed her to flaunt some cleavage and leg. Get it girl!

Since Carrie is the face of Almay, it’s no surprise that she used items from the cosmetics line for her Grammy Awards look. Before the show, she showed off the products her makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher, would be using, including the Healthy Glow lotion and Complete Look shadow palette.

It sure is a big night for Carrie! During the show, she’ll take the stage alongside fellow country singer Keith Urban to sing their hit “The Fighter.” Plus, she’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for her Summer 2016 song “Church Bells!”

She’s up against Brandy Clark, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Keith, so there’ll definitely be some tough competition, but it’s not as if the American Idol winner doesn’t already have her fair share of hardware from the Recording Academy — she already has seven Grammy Awards! Carrie actually won for Best Country Solo Performance in 2013 and 2015 for “Blown Away” and “Something in the Water,” respectively, so she’s no stranger to this category. Slay, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Carrie’s hair and makeup at the Grammys?

