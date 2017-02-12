Beyonce Wins 5 NAACP Awards But Stays Home Nursing Baby Bump Before Grammys

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Go, mama, go! Beyonce took home a whopping five awards at the NAACP Image Awards on February 11. The honor came just one day before she was bound to take home more statuettes at the 2017 Grammys. Unfortunately, Bey couldn’t make it to the NAACPs — she had two babies in her belly to tend to!

Beyonce, 35, never stops going! She’s one of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, the mother of a toddler, and soon to be the mother of twins! And in one weekend, she was honored at both the NAACP Image Awards and the Grammy Awards for her outstanding work on her latest album, Lemonade. Wow!

Bey scooped up an incredible five awards at the NAACP Image Awards on February 11, but unfortunately couldn’t be there in person to accept them. She totally slayed her competition, taking home these awards: Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Song: “Freedom”, Outstanding Music Video: “Freedom”, Outstanding Album: Lemonade. Amazing!

While it was disappointing for the audience to not be graced by Queen Bey’s presence, it’s actually good news. Beyonce finally allowed herself to take a break! She really needs one after go-go-going all the time. After resting up, she has to get out there and dance her heart out on February 12 for the 2017 Grammy Awards! Bey’s up for tons of awards at the Grammys, too, and she needs to strut that stage after performing. Let’s be honest; she’s going to win at least one award that night!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Beyonce at the Grammys? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.