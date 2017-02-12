Grammys: Beyonce Flaunts Glistening Baby Bump For ‘Sandcastles’ & ‘Love Drought’

AP Images

Now THAT is how you slay a Grammys performance! Beyonce took the stage on music’s biggest night to perform ‘Sandcastles’ & ‘Love Drought,’ and we’re still tingling from that epic show! We have all the details on the Grammys performance, right here.

She didn’t get the nickname Queen Bey for nothing! Beyonce proved once again on Feb. 12 that she is one of the sexiest, classiest, and most talented women on the planet when she took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards! The 35-year-old “Formation” singer (and soon to be mother of three) rocked her growing, glistening baby bump while performing “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” along with a spiritual speech about motherhood at the 2017 show.

Of course, no one does maternity style like Beyonce, so her outfit was sure to be the talk of the night! She still looked sexy and beautiful with her bump on display, wearing a sheer gold jewel-encrusted gown that hugged her tummy and flaunted her massive cleavage. And don’t even get us started on her massive headpiece! She looked just like a shooting star! Plus, her makeup made her look like a fierce angel, featuring shimmering eyes and waist length blonde curly hair.

Everyone was waiting with baited breath of Bey’s performance at the awards show, as it would be her first public outing since shockingly announcing that she’s pregnant with twins at the beginning on Feb. 2017. We didn’t even know she was performing at the Grammys until a couple of days before, but it makes sense because she scored a whopping 9 nominations for her epic Lemonade album that set the world on fire in 2016. That’s more nominations than anyone else this year!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Beyonce’s inspiring performance at the Grammy Awards? Let us know!

