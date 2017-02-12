Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift, Rihanna & 21 More Best Dresses Of All-Time

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Grammy Awards are finally here! The show isn’t only about the music, though — all eyes are always on the fashion, too. In honor of this year’s ceremony, we’re looking back at some of the best dressed stars to ever grace the carpet. Check ’em out here!

Taylor Swift, 27, has been one of the queens of the Grammy Awards for several years now, and although it doesn’t seem like she’ll attend the show this year, we’ll always have her memorable red carpet style to look back on. Who could forget that gorgeous, two-piece skirt and bandeau top she wore last year?! And the way she showed leg in her teal 2015 teal ensemble was beyond stunning!

Even though she was dating Calvin Harris, 33, at the time of last year’s Grammys, Tay attended the ceremony with her BFF, Selena Gomez, 24, who completely owned the carpet in her sequined, backless blue dress. Incredible!

One of our fave Grammy looks of all time, though, has to be Rihanna in 2013 — she looked like an absolute princess in a flowing red dress, which hugged her body perfectly. That same year, Beyonce, 35, showed up in a form-fitting black and white pantsuit, and looked equally as flawless.

Of course, Jennifer Lopez’s 2000, plunging Versace dress will always be the most talked-about Grammy Awards outfit of all time — jaws literally dropped to the floor when she showed up in the daring ensemble, which is still talked about to this day. Obviously, that look makes our list!

Click through the gallery above to check our more of the best Grammy dresses of all-time and make sure to check back for our full coverage of the 2017 show tonight!

HollywoodLifers, whose Grammy dress is your favorite of all-time? Who are you most excited to see on the carpet this year?

