Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

BAFTA Awards Winners List: ‘La La Land,’ Casey Affleck & More

Sun, February 12, 2017 4:08pm EST by 1 Comment
BAFTA Winners 2017
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
34 Photos

Wow, what a night! The EE British Academy Film Awards brought the star wattage and the teary eyed acceptance speeches you could want! We’ve got the list of who won every award of the night right here!

The EE British Academy Film Awards also known as the BAFTAs wowed audiences again on Feb. 12. La La Land continued its’ incredible winning streak on the way to Academy Awards. The ceremony was definitely a swanky affair.

The awards show honored the best of film both from the United Kingdom as well as around the world. I, Daniel Blake was a big winner of the night too. Check out the full list below:

BEST FILM 

Arrival 
I, Daniel Blake 
La La Land 
Manchester By The Sea  
Moonlight 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey 
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 
I, Daniel Blake  
Notes On Blindness 
Under The Shadow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director/Producer), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

Baftas Best Dressed 2017

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan 
Julieta 
Mustang
Son of Saul 
Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY

13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis

DIRECTOR

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnurnal Animals, Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC 

Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

EDITING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Nocturnal Animals

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MAKE UP & HAIR

Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION 

The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough

BRITISH SHORT FILM 

Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) 

Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the BAFTA Awards this year? Tell us in the comments below!

More BAFTAs News:

2016 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Photos BAFTAs Pictures
BAFTA TV Awards 2016 Winner's List -- Who Won What
BAFTA TV Red Carpet: Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick & More

ad