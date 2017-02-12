BAFTA Awards Winners List: ‘La La Land,’ Casey Affleck & More

REX/Shutterstock

Wow, what a night! The EE British Academy Film Awards brought the star wattage and the teary eyed acceptance speeches you could want! We’ve got the list of who won every award of the night right here!

The EE British Academy Film Awards also known as the BAFTAs wowed audiences again on Feb. 12. La La Land continued its’ incredible winning streak on the way to Academy Awards. The ceremony was definitely a swanky affair.

The awards show honored the best of film both from the United Kingdom as well as around the world. I, Daniel Blake was a big winner of the night too. Check out the full list below:

BEST FILM

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director/Producer), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes On Blindness

Weiner

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

DIRECTOR

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnurnal Animals, Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Nocturnal Animals

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MAKE UP & HAIR

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Consumed

Home

Mouth Of Hell

The Party

Standby

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the BAFTA Awards this year? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.