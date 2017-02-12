REX/Shutterstock

Strike a pose! The 2017 BAFTA Awards are officially here and the stars definitely turned up the heat for the occasion. From Emma Stone to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, they all rocked the hottest new fashions while hitting the red carpet! You’ve got to check out these amazing looks!

The British Academy Film Awards always draws some of the biggest names in the industry, all of which dress to the nines for the special occasion. This year was no different, with stars like Emma Stone and Daisy Ridley gracing the red carpet on Feb. 12, rocking some of our favorite style choices yet! Even the couples brought their A-game! It was tricky to pick a handful out of all the stunning and suave looks tonight, but there were a few celebrities which stood out to us.

Viola Davis was one of the first stars who caught our attention, turning heads in a bright blue strapless, floor-length gown. The nominated actress looked absolutely stunning!

The guys also brought the heat, wearing their Sunday’s finest for the big event held in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Best Actor nominees, Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, and Ryan Gosling for La La Land, all sent hearts racing with their sophisticated suits!

Best actress nominees who strutted their stuff included Amy Adams for Arrival, Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train, and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins.

Best Supporting Actress nominees Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams also looked fierce!

Fans were treating to a plethora of eye-catching sartorial displays, making it hard to decide who earned the best dressed title! Check through our gallery to peep all the high-end fashion looks of the night!

