Al Jarreau Dead: Jazz Legend Passes Away Age 76

This is so sad to report. Legendary jazz musician Al Jarreau passed away in a Los Angeles hospital in the early morning hours of February 12. He was admitted to the hospital the week before his death for exhaustion, and announced that he would be retiring from touring. Al was surrounded by loved ones, including his wife, Susan, and his son, Ryan, when he died. His manager shared a statement on behalf of Al’s family to announce the sad news:

Dear friends, family and colleagues,

Al Jarreau passed away this morning, at about 5:30am LA time. He was in the hospital, kept comfortable by Ryan, Susan, and a few of his family and friends.

Ryan and Susan will hold a small, private service at home, for immediate family only. No public service is planned yet, but I will inform you if that changes.

Ryan asks that no flowers or gifts are send to their home or office. Instead, if you are motivated to do so, please make a contribution to the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music, a wonderful organization which supports music opportunities, teachers, and scholarships for students in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. A donation page is here. Even if you do not plan to contribute, please list that page and give yourself a few minutes to watch a beautiful tribute video that Wisconsin Public Television produced to honor Al when he received his lifetime achievement award in October.