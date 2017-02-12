Adele Wins Record Of The Year At The Grammys & Finally Lets Songwriter Give His Speech

Courtesy of CBS

And the winner of the 2017 Grammy for Record of the Year is (drum roll please)… Adele! We’re so thrilled that the deserving artist got this special award for her hit song ‘Hello,’ and we have all the details on their sweet speech, right here.

Congratulations are in order for Adele, the newest winner of Record of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards! We could’t be happier for the music sensation, because her hit “Hello” really was such a staple in 2016!

Adele praises Beyonce during her Record of the Year acceptance speech: "I adore you. you move my soul every single day." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vmS0PXxsml — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

Adele was so over the moon to be accepting the special award, and it came through in her touching speech, where she gushed about her manager saying “the comeback as it were was completely planned by him and he executed perfectly. I love you like you’re my dad, I don’t love my dad so that’s not saying a lot, but I would!” Yikes!

Adele also took the opportunity to gush about one of her biggest competitors for the award, saying “Queen Bey, I adore you, and I want you to be my mummy.” So cute! Beyonce certainly looked happy for her, so there’s clearly no bad blood here.

The sweetest part, however, was when she let her collaborator and producer Greg Kurstin finally give his thanks for their Song of the Year win, which he was rudely cut off from giving before by the music. Ouch!

We definitely think the right person won the award, but with competition like “Formation” by Beyonce, “7 Years” by Lukas Graham, “Work” by Rihanna and “Stressed Out” bu 21 Pilots, taking home the award is no small feat! Of course, Record of the Year is often confused with Song of the Year, but there’s definitely a difference. The record award recognizes the song as a whole, including all the production work as well as the musician’s performance of it. Song of the Year is earned by the songwriter.

