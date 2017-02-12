Rihanna & More Give Adele Standing Ovation As She Cries Over George Michael Tribute

AP Images

Adele just gave an absolutely moving performance at the Grammy Awards in honor of George Michael — so moving, in fact, that she broke down in tears herself and had to restart the whole thing. Jennifer Lopez and more celebs immediately stood in support, and you can see their sweet reactions right here.

Adele, 28, just put on one of the most difficult performances of her career at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12. After a slight mess-up, she restarted the performance, and when it was over, the celebrity-studded audience leapt to their feet. WATCH:

"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him" — Adele stops, and restarts her #GRAMMYs tribute to George Michael pic.twitter.com/76MRQHwe5Y — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

Chrissy Teigen, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Faith Hill, Halsey, and Rihanna were among the stars in attendance at the show who eagerly supported the “Hello” singer after she was so moved that she had to restart. “Major major @Adele respects. Shit happens when you actually sing live. She was incredible,” Chrissy quickly tweeted. “@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote.

Check out more celeb reactions below:

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

#Adele didn't seem happy with her tribute to George Michael at the #GRAMMYs, but her audience seemed to love it. pic.twitter.com/U17YHnDEsQ — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) February 13, 2017

Major major @Adele respects. Shit happens when you actually sing live. She was incredible. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

.@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 13, 2017

About one verse into her performance of “Fastlove”, Adele stopped, swore and restarted. “I know it’s live TV…I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again,” she told the crowd. “I can’t do it like I did it last year,” she added, referencing how her audio was off at last year’s ceremony. Don’t worry — she nailed it the second time around. We’re here for you, Adele!

