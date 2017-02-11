Chris Harrison Wants Nick Viall’s Front-Runner Rachel To Be The First Black ‘Bachelorette’

Courtesy of ABC

Fans want Rachel Lindsay to win Nick Viall’s heart more than anything. Well, almost anything. Everyone in Bachelor Nation, including Chris Harrison himself, is in love with Rachel and would be ecstatic if she became the next ‘Bachelorette’!

Season 21 Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay is the complete package — adorable, smart, funny and totally down for everything that hunk Nick Viall has thrown at her so far. No wonder Nick has called her a “front-runner” since he gave her the first impression rose on night one!

So, while host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly there are “several great candidates” among this season’s ladies to take on the role of Bachelorette, we know fans are screaming for Rachel to be selected as not just the next star, but the very first Bachelorette of color. Unless, you know, she ends up getting engaged to Nick.

“She would be incredible,” Chris said of Rachel, who recently had an epic one-on-one date with Nick where they paraded down the streets of New Orleans with parasols and snacked on delectable beignets. “She’s incredibly smart, she’s sweet and caring yet strong and independent, obviously wicked smart and a lawyer and very accomplished, has a lot of attributes. That’s massively attractive to Nick, and it would be to any guy!” Amen!

“We can only have one Bachelorette, so whoever we chose, we’re not saying they’re better than the other women, [but that] they’re sincere, it’s good TV, it’ll be entertaining, they’re at the right place in their life — so many factors go into it,” the host said. “And so Rachel will, if she doesn’t end up with Nick, will be among many that are overqualified to be the Bachelorette. … We would be lucky to have her, as we would with several of these women. She’s beautiful, smart, talented.”

While ABC president Channing Dungey said back in August that she would “very much like to see some changes” when it came to diverse casting for the franchise, Bachelorette alum Wells Adams revealed he isn’t sure that Rachel will be handing out roses any time soon, saying the producers may opt for this season’s villain, Corinne Olympios, instead. “I think the franchise wants to so badly break out of its cookie-cutter, white-person shell, but I don’t think that America will embrace it, sadly enough,” he said on a recent podcast.

Well, we can’t decide what we’d like more, to see Rachel as the Bachelorette or Nick’s bride. Hmm…

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Rachel as the next Bachelorette? If not, who would you like it to be? Give us all your thoughts below!

