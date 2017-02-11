Cynthia Erivo: 5 Things To Know About The Grammys Performer

You may recognize Cynthia Erivo from her multiple roles on Broadway, but now the star is set to attend the Grammys for an epic performance! Here’s everything you need to know about the performer ahead of the big day!

It’s official: Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, 30, is headed to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards! It was recently announced that Cynthia would join John Legend on stage to pay tribute to artists who passed away in the past year, Playbill confirms. SO sweet! But before music’s biggest night kicks off, HollywoodLife.com has you covered with the five fast facts you have to know about the star on the rise.

1. Cynthia is nominated for a Grammy!

In addition to performing at the prestigious event, Cynthia has also been nominated for an award! She is up for Best Musical Theater Album. That’s so exciting!

2. Cynthia has co-written for feature film soundtracks.

Cynthia is not only an award-winning actress, but she is also an acclaimed singer and songwriter. She co-wrote and sung “Fly Before You Fall,” a single on the soundtrack to the drama film Beyond the Lights.

3. Cynthia starred in the Broadway production of The Color Purple.

Cynthia first gained nationwide attention for playing the role of Celie Harris in the Menier Chocolate Factor production of The Color Purple on Broadway. She acted opposite of Jennifer Hudson, 35, in the play. SO cool!

A clip of the @KCHonors at @kencen performance as promised! The whole video is on my Facebook and I am immensely proud of this moment here. pic.twitter.com/03x6sW4aVg — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) December 30, 2016

4. Cynthia is a Tony Award winner!

This is SO awesome! Cynthia won her first Tony Award in 2016 for Best Actress in a Musical for The Color Purple. Additionally, Cynthia has been nominated for 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album!

5. Cynthia will reportedly star in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic.

More good news for Cynthia! It was also announced on Feb. 9, that the actress had officially been cast to play historic abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the upcoming biographical film Harriet, Deadline confirms. Cynthia definitely has her scheduled booked!

You can watch Cynthia and John Legend joined forces at the Grammys on Feb. 12, on CBS at 8pm ET.

HollywoodLifers, were there some things that you learned about Cynthia? Are you excited to see her perform at the Grammys?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.