Real Madrid Vs. Osasuna Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

After their game with Celta Vigo was postponed, Real Madrid’s lead in La Liga has nearly disappeared. Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad will try to regain some points when they face Osasuna on Feb. 11, so tune in to see all the incredible action!

Heading into this game, Real Madrid is just one point ahead of Barcelona and only three points ahead of Seveilla in La Liga. That’s the bad news. The good news is they’re playing Osasuna, literally the worst team in the league. Expect Los Blancos to notch another W when they roll into El Sadar Stadium to meet Los Rojillos on their home turf. The game is set for 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss a single second.

Real’s lead over Barca and Los Rojoblancos would have been greater had their Feb. 5 match with Celta Vigo was allowed to go on as planned. However, a storm ripped through Galicia, tearing off a chunk of the Balaidos stadium’s roof, according to ESPN FC. Since the ground is owned by the municipality, it was up to the city’s mayor, Abel Caballero, to call the game off. He ultimately did, but afterwards, a war of words broke out between him and the club’s organization.

Abel first accused Real of telling their fans ‘to go to the stadium” and “put pressure on authorities to play the game,” according to ESPN FC. Real Madrid shot back saying they did no such thing and offered three alternatives, which included offering to first the roof, close part of the stadium off or play at a different pitch.

“If they thought they could do this because [Celta] are not like them, well,” Abel Caballero said. “Celta is better than Madrid. We beat them already. They are not happy, as we knocked them out of the Copa.” The shade! Well, Celta is suppose to face Atletico Madrid in La Liga, so we’ll see if they fix their roof by then.

As for Real Madrid, they’re going to have a healthy side to take on Osasuna. Outside of Gareth Bale, there’s no one listed as injured for this match. That means Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will have James Rodriguez, 25, Pepe, 33, Luka Modric, 31, and Marcelo Vieira, 28, by his side.

Who do you want to win La Liga, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Real Madrid will recover and take the championship or will Barcelona steal it away?