Liverpool Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It looks like it’s up to Tottenham to try and stop Chelsea from running away with the Premier League. The Spurs will try to get closer to the top of the table when they clash with Liverpool on Feb. 11, so tune in to see every kick, tackle and gooooooal!

Going into this game, 9 points separate second-place Tottenham Hotspur from Premier League leaders Chelsea. Liverpool is in a distant fifth place, 13 points behind The Blues. So, needless to say, every win going forward counts, starting with the clash about to take place at Anfield.

Maurcio Pochettino, 44, looks to lead the Spurs to victory, but Jurgen Klopp, 49, and the struggling Reds will not make it easy. The game is set for 12:30 PM ET so make sure you see every moment of this game.

Liverpool is hurting as they go into this match. They were eliminated from the FA Cup by Wolverhampton and though they played Chelsea to a 1-1 Premier League draw on Jan. 31, they fell 2-0 to Hull City on Feb. 4. They were riding high at the end of 2016, but the New Year brought a bunch of new headaches. The start of 2017 has seen the Reds fall apart, as they’ve only scored a single victory in their last ten matches – a 1-0 win over Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Even though Liverpool has tumbled down the EPL table, Tottenham will not take this match lightly. “We’ve seen they’re not on the greatest run but they’re still a very, very good team,” Ben Davies, 23, left back for Tottenham, tells the Liverpool Echo. “They’re going to be dangerous to play against, especially at home. It’s one we’re looking forward to and we’ve got to go into it looking to get the points.

“We’ve got a young squad here and our aim is to keep improving all the time. The manager drills that into us and it’s up to us to show it on the pitch,” he added. Ben is expected to “show it on the pitch” in this game, as he’s tapped to take over for Danny Rose, 26, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Liverpool will rebound and score a top 4 spot at the end of the Premier League season? Can Tottenham unseat Chelsea or do the Blues have the EPL all wrapped up?

