Barcelona Vs. Alaves Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling La Liga Match Online

Now, isn’t this a bit awkward? Before they meet in the Copa del Rey finals, Barcelona will face off against Alaves in La Liga. These two clash on Feb. 11 in a preview of the cup final so don’t miss a single second!

Going into this match, Barcelona is within striking distance of Real Madrid, as Los Blancos’ grip on the top of La Liga’s table has been reduced to a single point. However, Real is taking on Osasuna in Week 22 and they happen to be the literal worst team in the league. The last thing the Blaugrana need is for Alaves to hold them to a draw (or pull off the upset) while Real racks up an easy three points.

Plus, if Babazorros can pull the rug out from Barca, it would give them the edge when they meet in the Copa Del Rey final on May 27. Expect Lionel Messi, 29, to lead the charge when this game begins at 10:15 AM ET.

Real’s Week 21 match with Celta Vigo was postponed due to Celta’s stadium being wrecked. With Los Blancos failing to score any new points, Bara had a chance to catch up (event though Real will likely regain their lead when they meet Celta for the make-up game.) Barcelona blanked Athletic Bilbao, 3-0, and used the momentum to draw Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Though Barca advanced to the Copa finals, they suffered a handful of serious losses along the way. Javier Mascherano, 32, suffered a hamstring injury during the Atleti match. They also lost Luis Suarez, 29, to a suspension, as he received a second yellow card for allegedly striking Koke, 25, with his elbow.

Barcelona is going to appeal the charge so that Luis can play the Copa final. They’re also going to try to clear Sergio Busquets’s name, as the 28-year-old midfielder got tagged with a yellow card after “kicking the ball out of pay when there were two on the pitch,” per ESPN. Though, if they can’t get either of these players ready for the Copa final, they’ll at least have Gerard Pique, 30, and Andres Iniesta, 32, ready to play.

