Arsenal Vs. Hull City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Ouch. Arsenal has suffered back-to-back losses in the Premier League, including an embarrassing defeat by league leaders Chelsea. Can they break the skid when they play Hull City on Feb. 11? There’s only one way to find out.

There was a time that Arsenal was considered a threat to take the Premier League championship, but that almost feels like ages ago. Now, the Gunners sit in a distant fourth place, well behind Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and the kings of the table, Chelsea. With fans calling for manager Arsene Wegner, 67, to be fired, the last thing he wants is a third consecutive loss when the Gunners meet Hull City at Emirates Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 AM ET so start your day with some sport.

After falling 3-1 to Chelsea, which left Arsenal 12 points behind the leaders in the EPL, many of Arsenal’s supporters were demanding a regime change. Coach Arsene has been the manager of the club since 1996 and he’s led the team to three Premier League titles, six FA Cups and six FA Community shields. Yet, after 20 years at the hem, some think it’s time for him to go.

“Arsene Wenger remains, yet the Arsenal DNA he had between 1997 and 2005 has been totally lost over the last decade,” Alan Shearer, 46, former Newcastle Striker, wrote in The Sun. “That is what frustrates the fans, that a manager who gave them so much and put out such great teams can now be in charge of one of the softest sides in the club’s history.”

Ouch. Well, Arsene will not be on the sidelines as he’s still serving out his touchline ban for pushing a ref. He’s not the only one who will be absent on the field, as Aaron Ramsey, 26, and Santi Cazorla, 32, are both hurt, according to the Evening Standard. Hector Bellerin, 21, is “recovering well” from a possible concussion. As for the Tigers, they’re just looking to avoid relegation. Going into this match, Hull City is in a dismal 18th place, just above Crystal Palace and Sunderland. While Arsenal is gunning for a top 4 finish to the season, the Tigers are just looking to survive.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you want Arsenal to bounce back or do you want the Tigers to pull off the upset?

