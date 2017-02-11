Golden State Warriors Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

REX Shutterstock

Tonight’s the night! The Golden State Warriors will face off against Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 11 at 8:30 PM EST! Kevin Durant will return to Oklahoma City for the first time since signing with the Warriors and it’s bound to be an exciting game. WATCH IT HERE!

All eyes will be on Kevin Durant, 28, tonight when he travels back to Oklahoma City to face his former teammates at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Steph Curry, 28, and the Golden State Warriors will take on Russell Westbrook, 28, and Oklahoma City Thunder and you can watch all of the action right here! You can catch the big game, live on ABC, Feb. 11 at 8:30 PM EST OR you can WATCH THE GAME RIGHT HERE!

Tonight’s game will definitely be a good match-up since both teams have prominent key players. However, Golden State has already faced off against OKC twice this season, and they’ve beaten them both times — The most recent being their 121-100 victory on Jan. 18. But, don’t doubt Westbrook and his team, because there may be more motivation for OKC than just a sweet victory over the Warriors.

The reported tension between Durant and Westbrook has rocked headlines in the NBA ever since Durant left OKC on July 4, 2016, to chase a championship with Curry. There’s been some reported bitter tension because Durant fled to the Warriors, but back in Nov. 2016, Durant claimed he and Westbrook were “brothers,” through and through. While Durant has downplayed their alleged feud, Westbrook has sung a different tune.

When the Warriors went head-to-head with OKC on Jan. 18, Durant and Westbrook had what everyone believed to be their first face-to-face chat on the court. But, if you watch the video below of the cringeworthy moment, it seemed like Durant wanted to chat, but Westbrook wasn’t having it.

Wonder what was said 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KMirIaZiGg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

If only we knew what was said. In an interview after that particular game, Westbrook told reporters that he and Durant were NOT on speaking terms. When a reporter asked about the so-called exchange (above), Westbrook said to take a closer look…

Westbrook on if he and Durant are on speaking terms and their "exchange" in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/6qNLIkxgND — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

Yikes. Who knows what terms these two are on right now. But, they may have cleared the air because Durant said in his most recent interview, Feb. 7, that the reported beef between he and Westbrook is “not real.” He told ESPN, “They are trying to get in between this thing and make it bigger than what it is.” You can watch Durant explain it further, right here. Durant’s remained consistent with downplaying the entire situation, but hopefully these guys can keep it cool on the court.

Some key things you may want to look for tonight are the epic match-up between Curry and Westbrook and the fans reaction to Durant’s return. Westbrook is hot this season, and Curry’s shot is always on point. So, this may be a more exciting offensive matchup than anything. And, Durant’s return is bound to cause some roars in the crowd. His dedicated fans will no doubt be secretly cheering him on, and some fans who may have felt betrayed by his exit from OKC could have some negative things to say. It will definitely be an interesting and exciting night. Be sure to watch it, above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win the big game?

