Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: PDA, Italy Trip & More — Relive Their Romance So Far

It’s been one month since we first saw photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd together, and their relationship has sure progressed quickly in that short time! From multiple PDA-filled dates and even a romantic trip to Italy, relive their romance so far right here!

Our jaws literally dropped to the floor when photos first surfaced of Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, cozying up to one another after a date night in Santa Monica on Jan. 10 — and since then, they’ve only continued to shock us with their whirlwind romance!

The timing of the whole thing was interesting to begin with: After all, he had just been photographed looking totally friendly with his ex, Bella Hadid, 20, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show a few weeks earlier. Clearly, the supermodel wasn’t a fan of this new relationship, as she quickly unfollowed Sel on social media! The love triangle got even more awkward on Jan. 18, when Bella and The Weeknd both partied with the same crowd at A$AP Rocky’s NYC concert, while Selena was back in California.

With several days past since we first saw the hot new couple together, we were beginning to think it was a one-off, and possibly just publicity for music they might be working on together. But, finally, there was proof they were hanging out again on Jan. 19! Although they were careful not to be photographed together, fans did some snooping, and placed them both at the same event in Cali. After a few more low-key dates, they even became Instagram official, following each other on the social media site!

On Jan. 25, the “Starboy” singer rented out Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles so a big group of his and her friends could party together. Finally, there were new photographs of the pair, this time holding hands as they left the venue. Two days later, things really escalated, as they jetted off to Italy for a romantic trip. Throughout their long weekend overseas, the two could not keep their hands off each other, and dozens of photographs surfaced of them packing on the PDA at museums, restaurants and more. Sel even posted a video of her new man on Instagram (although she took it down just a few hours later)!

Most recently, these two were spotted together on a date night in L.A. on Feb. 6. Meanwhile, he’s performing at the Grammys on Feb. 12, and although she hasn’t been confirmed as an attendee, it’s expected that they’ll make their official debut on music’s biggest night! We can’t wait!

