‘Flip Or Flop’ Tarek & Christina El Moussa Put Nasty Divorce Aside For Joint Appearance

Courtesy of Instagram

Wow! Despite their impending divorce, Tarek and Christina El Moussa still made a professional appearance together on Feb. 10 and we’ve got all the details here!

It’s never easy running into your ex, but Flip Or Flop’s Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa, 33, handled it super professionally when the pair had to make their first joint appearance together post-split. Both arrived at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas on Feb. 10 to speak about flipping houses. Tarek wrote on his Instagram with a pic of the two of them speaking to the audience, “Me and Christina on the big stage having fun and teaching folks how to flip houses!!”

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Christina shared own pic with the caption, “fun event at Success Path,” she wrote and added how it was, “great to meet our students.” She deserves serious props because she literally came in for the event and bounced to be with her and Tarek’s kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. “Respect!,” Big 7 Media wrote on their Insta, “Christina El Moussa, she flies in, then flies back out just because she needs to be with her kids.”

Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit … great meeting our students ❤ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Tarek and Christina may have done a great job getting along on stage, but the couple’s break-up has been anything but smooth. Christina has officially started seeing the couple’s friend Gary Anderson. “Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. Despite Tarek already filing for divorce, he “can’t stop wondering how long the affair has been going on for, and if Gary had been hooking up while Christina while she was still married.” Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tarek & Christina’s first joint appearance? Sound off in the comments below!