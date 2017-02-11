Tarek & Christina El Moussa’s Tense Las Vegas Reunion — What Happened Off Camera

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Flip Or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s nasty divorce has been in the news for months now, so fans were shocked to see them being so civil at a special joint appearance in Las Vegas on Feb. 10. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on what went down behind the scenes.

“Tarek [El Moussa] and Christina [El Moussa] were definitely putting on a show for the public,” an eyewitness who attended the El Moussa’s Las Vegas appearance told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When the cameras weren’t pointed at them the smiles dropped and there was definite tension between them. They did not look happy to be together, at all. It’s clear they’re just going through the motions in an attempt to save their show.” Awkward, much?

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

The exes met up at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas on Feb. 10 to give a talk about what they do best — flip houses. Tarek, 35, actually went so far as to post a pic of him and Christina, 33, up on stage laughing and smiling in a way that seemed too good to be true. “Me and Christina on the big stage having fun and teaching folks how to flip houses!!” he captioned the shot.

The couple announced their separation at the end of last year, and Tarek officially filed for a divorce at the beginning of January. Since then, Christina has officially started seeing the couple’s friend Gary Anderson, a development that may have added even more drama to the Vegas appearance.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tarek and Christina were just putting on a show for the cameras? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.