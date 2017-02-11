‘LHH’: Stevie J Shares Throwback Pic Of His Exes & Mimi Faust Demands He Take It Down

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Stevie J must have been feeling nostalgic when sharing a throwback pic of his exes on Feb. 10, but Mimi Faust clearly wanted to skip that stroll down memory lane. She demanded he take the photo down! Click for details!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Stevie J, 45, it’s that he wears his heart on his sleeve. However, it seemed to backfire on the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star when he shared a throwback pic on Feb. 10, featuring his exes Mimi Faust, 47, and Joseline Hernandez, 30. He posted a photo of the trio during happier times, alongside the message, “#flashbackfriday #dangerzone.” Clearly displeased by his attempts to make amends, Mimi angrily wrote in the comment section, “YO….Take this Lame Sh*t Down!!!! This ain’t That. #NoTWithTheS***. #Sh*t.” Yikes!

#Mimi isn't here for the flashback 😩 A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

Things have been especially tension-filled between the group lately, especially after Stevie J sued his baby mama Joseline after she shockingly accused him of molesting his young daughter Eva (whom he shares with Mimi). After cooling down, he recently dropped the lawsuit on Jan. 19. “I purposely let it get dismissed because I wants to keep things with Joseline positive for the sake of our co-parenting arrangement with our newborn daughter Bonnie Bella,” Stevie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Luckily, they’ve worked out a pretty good situation!

However, Mimi and Joseline’s feud goes back for quite some time, as viewers of the hit reality show know the ladies were never all that close to begin with since they both dated Stevie. Interestingly, they also allegedly had a threesome before, but unfortunately that still didn’t change the dynamic of their relationship. “She’s a conniving person. That’s who she is, and people need to wake up and recognize who that woman is,” Mimi told VH1 about Joseline in Aug. 2016.

As far as it goes with Stevie, Mimi also previously noted, “I will always have love for Stevie. He’s my daughter’s father. Getting back with Stevie will probably never happen in a gazillion years. Not in this life or the next. Flirting, okay fine and great, but getting back with Stevie? No ma’am.”

