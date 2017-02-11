Selena Gomez ‘Falling In Love’ With the Weeknd — She’s ‘Having A Blast’

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may seem like just another fling in young Hollywood, but HollywoodLife.com hears EXCLUSIVELY that things are really getting serious between them! She’s falling in love with him!

It’s looks like Selena Gomez, 23, and The Weeknd, 26, are here to stay! Ever since the two started spending time together, they’ve been developing a really special bond, and apparently it’s pretty serious! “She is having a blast with The Weeknd,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. If we jet-setted to Italy for a date, we would be having a blast too!

Not only does The Weeknd know how to treat her, but whenever they go out, the “Hands To Myself” singer always has the time of her life.”She loves how he treats her, their times out are so much fun,” the insider continued. OMG, they are so adorable! And what’s even better, is Sel is totally head of heels for the Starboy artist! “She is falling in love with him for another reason day by day,” our source added. Aww, that’s SO sweet!

Japan A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 1, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

And Selena isn’t the only one to be hit by cupid’s arrow; The Weeknd is also falling hard for the singer too. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, the singer, whose real name is Abel, loves how supportive and loving the “Same Old Love” artist is.

While Selena adores her new bae, she does have one condition to their romance: he can’t grow his hair back. “One thing she has mentioned to him that she wouldn’t like to see is him grow back his hair like he had it when he first got famous,” our source revealed. “She thinks that he is to handsome to go back to that look.” We have to admit, Sel definitely has a point here. The short cut looks SO hot on the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd and Selena are moving a little fast, or are they the perfect couple? Let us know what you think about the two in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.