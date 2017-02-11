Moral March: Watch Livestream Of The Annual Civil Rights Protest In North Carolina

Twitter

The 11th annual Moral March on Raleigh is underway in North Carolina, and you can watch a livestream of the civil rights protest right here on HollywoodLife.com.

People continue to take to streets to protest the Donald Trump administration. Feb. 11. sees two new activist events, the Washington Square Park Immigration Rally, where people are gathering to protest the NYPD’s controversial “broken windows’ policy — and the 11th annual Moral March on Raleigh.

The 2017 Moral March kicked off at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, East South St. Raleigh, NC, ahead of the main protest which is scheduled to begin at 10 am. According to the group’s website, the march is, “part of a love and justice movement. We fight for an intersectional agenda to support public education, economic sustainability, workers’ rights and livable wages, health care For all, medicaid expansion, environmental justice, equal protection under the law without regard to race, immigration status, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation, voting rights for all, and criminal justice.”

This year, the protest’s main focus is on the repeal of the Affordable care Act, in addition to “the legislative tyranny of our extremist-led General Assembly, the racist and unconstitutional gerrymandering which undermines the vote of all North Carolinians, the anti-family, anti-worker, and anti-LGBTQ hate bill 2, and the extremism and lies of Trumpism, which undermine our Democracy at the federal, state and local level.”

Trump isn’t the only politician coming under fire however, the group is also targeting the practices of former-Governor Pat McCrory, Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Leader Phil Berger and “other extremists in the NC General Assembly.” The group’s Facebook page vows, “Join us for the 11th annual Moral March on Raleigh and HKonJ People’s Assembly on February 11, 2017. This annual mass mobilization of the HKonJ Coalition brings together justice loving people from across the state and nation to stand against the legislative attacks on the people of North Carolina and to continue to fight for our moral agenda.”

The group’s battle cry is, “Forward Together, Not One Step Back!” and they call on on all people of conscience and concern to join the protest and make a stand “against the extreme and regressive agenda being pushed in North Carolina.” They conclude, “This agenda is a reflection of what is happening across the United States.” You can watch livestream video of the 2017 Moral March below, right here on HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the Moral March on Raleigh? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.