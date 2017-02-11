Mama June’s A Size 4 After Weighing 352 Pounds: Shocking Transformation

SplashNews

Call her the incredible shrinking woman! The new promo for ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ reveals that Honey Boo Boo’s mom has gone all the way down to a size 4! This just may be one of the most shocking transformations in all of television history — see it for yourself!

No way! Mama June Shannon, 37, has absolutely transformed her life, and is completely unrecognizable. It was already a shock when Mama June revealed that she lost 150 pounds. But this is even more impressive!The woman who once tipped the scales at 352 pounds can now fit into a size 4, according to the promo for her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot! Good for her! While the sneak peek doesn’t show Mama June’s new body (we’ll have to wait for the show’s premiere), hearing and seeing her family’s shocked reactions to her big reveal is enough for us to be convinced. Girl worked hard!

The mother of four, including reality starlet Honey Boo Boo decided that she needed help after hitting rock bottom. “I know with time, carrying the weight around, I could die,” she says in the disturbing clip. “You’re spiraling out of control, and we’re all scared for you,” her 17-year-old daughter, Pumpkin, tells her when she sees the scales read 352 pounds. So scary!

But with diet, weight loss surgery, and intense exercise regimens with a personal trainer, she’s getting her life and her health back in order. She can do this! The show calls the reveal of her size 4 body “the most shocking transformation in reality TV history,” and they may be right. The bleeped-out cursing and wide eyes from everyone — including her trainer! — seem like a good indication.

Mama June: From Hot To Not premieres February 24 at 10:00pm on WEtv.

