Kendall Jenner Flaunts Bare Breasts In See-Through Top After Night Out With A$AP Rocky

Hot to trot! Kendall Jenner treated her fans to an eye-full on Feb. 11, by revealing her bare breasts in a see-through top. The model’s racy display comes shortly after her adventurous night out with her rumored beau A$AP Rocky. See the sizzling pics!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is at it again! The model has made it perfectly clear that she’s proud of her body and loves to go bra free, treating her fans to a peek at her bare breasts yet again with a sizzling photo shoot on Feb. 11. In a slew of risqué pics posted to social media, she wears a see-through black top and waist-cinching slacks. Kendall looked absolutely stunning as she proudly showed off her chest, shortly after hitting the town with her rumored beau A$AP Rocky, 28.

It was all business for the KUWTK star, since she was modeling the clothes from her ever-so-popular new Kendall + Kylie collection. “DropOne coming soon #KKspring17 now available Shop Now shop.kendall-kylie.com,” she wrote via the Instagram page she shares with her famous sister Kylie Jenner, 19. Kendall has definitely been showcasing her edgy fashion sense lately, especially when hitting up 1OAK in NYC with the “Everyday” rapper one night prior.

Kendall and A$AP were all smiles at the celebrity hot spot, and he even lovingly cheering her on during her first DJ gig in the Big Apple. She definitely turned up the heat, rocking a fringed Tupac Shakur shirt, a leather mini skirt and diamond hoop earrings for the memorable occasion. He was no slouch in the style department either, opting for Gucci threads while showing his support!

We love how Kendall is really coming into her own these days, especially as she paves her way through the modeling industry. She recently hit up the F Is For Fendi event held during NYFW, after gracing the La Perla runway in a jaw-dropping sheer gown. The model previously admitted she has no shame in her game when it comes to flaunting her nipples. “I’m weird. I love my tits being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess,” she told W Magazine. Get it, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these sizzling pics of Kendall? Let us know!

