George Clooney’s Mom Gushes Over Pregnancy News & Reveals The Sweet Way They Told Them

Aww! Fans everywhere gushed over George and Amal Clooney’s happy pregnancy news. But no one is as excited as George’s mom! Nina Warren is ‘extremely’ over the moon for her son and daughter-in-law! Get the scoop.

SO sweet! Following George, 55, and Amal Clooney’s, 39, huge announcement that they were pregnant with twins, the Money Monster actor’s mom, Nina Warren, spoke out to the public about her feelings on Feb. 10. “We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” George’s mom gushed to UsWeekly on the soon-to-be parents.

❤️ A photo posted by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

Nina also detailed how George and the international human rights lawyer personally paid her a visit to break the great news. “We were with them and they told us together,” she explained. “We were all together, and it was lovely. It was just a personal moment.” OMG, that is SO cute!

This will be George and Amal’s first child together. But as far as how the Ocean’s Eleven actor will be as a dad, Nina has faith that her son is definitely up for the task. “I think he’ll be great, and I think she’ll be a great mom,” Nina stated confidently.

The pregnancy news was confirmed on Feb. 9, on an episode of CBS’ The Talk. “Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney,” broadcaster Julie Chen, 47, announced. After fans immediately took to social media to share in their excitement, new details came forward, reporting that they were pregnant with both a girl and boy! SO exciting!

The couple, who married in 2014, are expecting their little bundle of joys pretty soon! As we previously reported, Amal is due some time in June. That’s practically right around the corner, but we have have no doubt that both George and Amal will be fabulous parents by the time their little ones get here!

