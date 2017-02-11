George & Amal Clooney Preparing For Twins: Spend $15M Baby Proofing British Mansion

SplashNews

George and Amal Clooney want only the best for their two little ones, and that means making sure their UK mega mansion gets ever better! The couple are reportedly making some major upgrades to their digs so that their twins will be safe. And by major, we mean $15 million worth of them! Click through to see what they have in store!

George Clooney‘s twins are going to be the luckiest kids in the world! George and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, are preparing their mega mansion in England for the arrival of their two bundles of joy, and from the looks of the renovations, things are going to be amazing. Can we move in, too?

George and Amal bought the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Sonning, Berks, in 2014. The Aberlash House cost $9.3 million (£7.5 million) when they bought it, and they’ve apparently already spent over $15 million (£12.5 million) upgrading and baby proofing the property, which was apparently built in the 17th century! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RENOVATION PICS

Wow! They’re taking their baby proofing pretty seriously. The massive property, as shown in the renovation photos, is now surrounded by a secure fence to keep the babies from the waters of the river Thames, which runs up against the house. Beautiful, but dangerous for little ones! They’ve apparently also put up 18 CCTV cameras around the four acre property. Nothing’s too much to protect their twins, reportedly a boy and a girl.

But it’s not just baby proofing; George and Amal have reportedly added some fun new features to their home, too! There’s now an indoor and an outdoor swimming pool, and a 12-seater movie theater. There’s reportedly also going to be an editing suite so that George can work from home more often, instead of having to take frequent trips to Los Angeles to work on his films. Amazing!

There will also reportedly be an outdoor dining area, tennis court, boathouse, a new kitchen, and of course, sweet digs for a nanny to stay in!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that George and Amal are spending so much money renovating one of their homes? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.