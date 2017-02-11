Donald Trump: Shocking ‘Golden Showers’ Dossier Gains Credibility With Investigators

REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump may have dismissed the dossier that alleged, among other things, he had received ‘golden showers’ in Russia — but the U.S. intelligence community hasn’t stopped fact checking yet. Now investigators say their is some truth to the report!

President Donald Trump, 70, has been in office for less than a month and already there has been backlash to almost every move he’s made. On top of that, the United States intelligence community is still focused on looking into the moves he made before he was president.

The FBI is leading an investigation into the 35-page dossier compiled by a former British spy that includes disturbing information about the president — even alleging he once paid prostitutes to perform “golden showers” in Russia — and they’re finding some of the info may actually be true.

While the investigation has not confirmed any of the salacious details, it is brining credibility to some of the talks between foreign nationals outlined in the document, according to CNN. Law enforcement officials are trying to figure out whether the Russian government was able to obtain compromising details about Trump during his business dealings in the country, all of which occurred before he was president. The dossier, which first came to the public’s attention at the beginning of January, is now being taken more seriously because of — get this — things that Trump himself said while campaigning for president!

For example, Trump’s continuous adoration for Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that President Barack Obama was in the middle of denouncing the allegations that Russia had tampered with the 2016 election, is a little concerning. FBI Director James Comey did brief Trump on the unsubstantiated allegations in the report after confirming it’s existence when he was still President-elect. With the amount of controversy this report brought up when it first made the rounds it’s hard to imagine how voters will react if they find out it is true.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the dossier? Give us all your thoughts below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.