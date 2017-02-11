Donald Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren Pochahontus Again In Latest Attack On A Woman

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump is on the war path against a woman one more time, mocking Elizabeth Warren’s high cheek bones, adding this to his list of attacks on high profile women like Meryl Streep, Meghan Kelly, Hillary Clinton and Miss Universe.

Just days after Mitch McConnell refused to let Elizabeth Warren read a letter written by Martin Luther King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, in the Senate on Deb 7., Donald Trump has now lashed out at one of his strongest female Democratic opponents once again. “Pocahontas is now the face of your party,” he blasted during a White House meeting with senators on Feb. 9. in reference to Warren’s claims of Native American ancestry, according to CNN.

Donald Trump has a long history of singling out women who challenge him or disagree with his policies. He previously dissed the female protestors who marched on Washington, during an interview with David Muir, 43. In his first post-inauguration interview conducted in the White House on Jan. 25., Muir asked Donald Trump if he had been able to hear the crowds outside during the Women’s March on Washington. “No I couldn’t hear them, but the crowds were large,” Trump said.

The latest White House meeting was described as “equal parts bizarre and completely awkward,” a source told CNN. President Trump claimed he called the Massachusetts Democrat “Pocahontas,” “because she has high cheekbones.””It’s not like we were on the trail with him, and a closed-door meeting with senators at the White House is about the furthest thing from a campaign rally,” a source said. This is not the first time Trump has made remarks in this vein about Elizabeth. “He’s got less Native American blood in her than I have, OK?” Trump told crowds at a rally in July, according to CNN.

Elizabeth gained massive support after Senator McConnell refused to let her read Coretta’s letter during the debate over the nomination of Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. The Senate then voted to silence Elizabeth until his nomination was official.

Bernie Sanders came to Elizabeth’s defense and tweeted, “It is unconscionable that Sen. Mitch McConnell silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren because she read a letter from Coretta Scott King.” He followed up that tweet with another. “When I read the same letter as Senator Warren, no one prevented me from speaking. Sen. McConnell owes Sen. Warren an apology. #LetLizSpeak”

Elizabeth shared her own thoughts about what happened on Twitter. “I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system,” she wrote. “I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law.” Such powerful words!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the President’s remarks? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.