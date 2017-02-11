Jenelle Evans Engaged To Baby Daddy David Eason — See Her New Diamond Ring

Courtesy of Instagram

Get ready to swoon, ‘Teen Mom’ fans! Less than a month after having their first child, Jenelle Evans and her beau David Eason have ‘decided on forever’! That’s right, the adorable pair are engaged. Get the scoop on the epic proposal right here.

Jenelle Evans, 25, and her boyfriend David Eason, are about to make things official — well even more official after having a sweet little baby girl last month. “We’ve decided on forever! 💍💋#PerfectTiming @easondavid88,” Jenelle captioned a stunning pic she posted to Instagram on Feb. 11 of the pair bundled up in their snuggly winterwear with the great outdoors behind them. In the shot, David kisses Jenelle’s head while holding up a giant bouquet of long stem red roses, as she flashes her sparkly new diamond engagement ring. Nice. Ice.

We made something so beautiful. 😍 @easondavid88 #ErinDietrichPhotography A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Jenelle gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, on Jan. 24, making the Teen Mom 2 star a mother of three. Little Ensley is Jenelle and David’s first child together, while Jenelle is also mother to Jace, 7 — who she had with ex Andrew Lewis — and Kaiser, 2 — who she had with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. The MTV star’s mom, Barbara, has custody of Jace, and Jenelle shares custody of Kaiser with his dad. David also has another daughter, Maryssa.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Jenelle and David! Will they be getting married soon? Or will we have to wait until little Ensley is old enough to prance down the aisle as her mama’s flower girl? OMG, how adorable! Congratulations to Jenelle and David, we can’t wait to see what the world has in store for your little family.

