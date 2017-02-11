Jenelle Evans Engaged To Baby Daddy David Eason — See Her New Diamond Ring

Courtesy of Instagram

Get ready to swoon, ‘Teen Mom’ fans! Less than a month after having their first child, Jenelle Evans and her beau David Eason have ‘decided on forever’! That’s right, the adorable pair are engaged. Get the scoop on the epic proposal right here.

Jenelle Evans, 25, and her beau David Eason, are about to make things official — well even more official after having a sweet little baby girl last month. “We’ve decided on forever! 💍💋#PerfectTiming @easondavid88,” Jenelle captioned a stunning pic she posted to Instagram of the pair bundled up in their snuggly winterwear with the great outdoors behind them, as David kisses Jenelle’s head and she flashes her new bling. Whoa!

Jenelle gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, on Jan. 24, making the Teen Mom 2 star a mother of three. Little Ensley is Jenelle and David’s first child together

