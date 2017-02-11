‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Turbulent Run-Ins With Cops Reveals Dozens Of Domestic Incidents

Courtesy of CBS

As Danielle Bregoli, best known as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl continues to climb the popularity ladder, more details regarding her troubled home life have come to light. You won’t believe what cops have revealed now!

OMG! We knew about 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli’s troubled domestic life ever since she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil that aired, featuring her catch phrase “cash me outside” in Jan. 2017, but these new developments are crazy! Police recently revealed on Feb. 11, that law enforcement has responded to the socialite and her mother’s home in Florida 51 times in the last 12 months, TMZ reports! That’s insane!

Not only have they responded to domestic calls at her house, but the cops have also made calls and personally went to look for Danielle after she ran away multiple times. From Feb. 19, 2016 until Feb. 8, of this year, the cops have responded to Danielle’s home for domestic incidents 10 times; they’ve received calls about a missing juvenile seven times; and they have responded to calls about verbal threats seven times.

cash me on dr.phil tomorrow @ 5 on fox how bow dah (must watch episode) A video posted by Danielle Bregoli 👊 (@sliiimthugga_) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

And that’s not all! Additionally, there has been one call for lewd and salacious conduct, one call for “fraud, another for a stolen vehicle, three disturbance calls, theft, and one more involving an animal. This is pretty upsetting! While we are still in awe over the times that the police have responded to Danielle’s home, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the 13-year-old has a history of getting into trouble.

During her first visit on the Dr. Phil show, Danielle admitted that she was violent and had a knack for running away. “Either I’m breaking down her door, or she’s breaking down my door,” she said of consistently arguing with her mother. “I ran out four times in one day, and the cops brought me back every time… You want me in jail so bad, put me in jail.” OMG!

In addition to her home life, Danielle has taken her violence out in the open. The teenager recently made headlines after she viciously hit a woman on a Spirit airlines flight, which resulted in her being banned from the airlines for life. Yikes! Hopefully Danielle can turn it around in the coming months!

