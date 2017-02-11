Scott Disick Is Recruiting Hot Young Models For Chris Brown: Hoping For Next Karreuche Tran?

Splash News

Chris Brown is on the prowl for another woman, but not in the way you think! And to help him find his new leading lady, the singer has enlisted Scott Disick. Get the EXCLUSIVE here.

Chris Brown, 27, is looking for supermodels — to model his latest Black Pyramid clothing collection that is. Ordinarily, Chris wouldn’t have any trouble finding female talent to model for him, but just to ensure he gets the best of the best, the singer asked Scott Disick, 33, to help out. Chris asked Scott to help him find and recruit new and gorgeous female models for his clothing line, and Scott agreed,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scott knows and is friends with more gorgeous women than [Hugh] Hef, and Breezy thought it would be good to bring him and his talents aboard to help with making one of the hottest and youngest fashion lines on the market,” the source added.

Catch all of the latest looks available now at www.blackpyramidclothing.com 🔺#blackpyramid #ohb A photo posted by B L A C K 🔺 P Y R A M I D (@blackpyramidofficial) on Dec 4, 2016 at 11:47am PST

Judging by Scott’s recent outings with a number of unidentified women, we definitely are starting to believe he know hundreds of gorgeous women. But we are still a little shocked of this business collaboration. To many’s surprise, the “Party” singer and reality star are really close. “Chris and Scott are seriously like twin brothers who have so much in common that it’s sickening,” the insider spilled. Apparently they bonded over fatherhood and their charm. “Besides from them thinking that they’re the best, and hottest dads in Hollywood, they both have this wild infatuation with beautiful women.” Conceited much?

If you’re unfamiliar with Chris’ Black Pyramid line, the collection features vibrant sweatshirts, sweatpants, and graphic t-shirts. While the brand has some typically masculine features, it is open to all genders and the lookbooks usually features gorgeous supermodel-type women that kind of resemble the “Little More” singer’s past exes like Krista Santiago, 25, and Karrueche Tran, 28. So maybe Chris isn’t only looking for a model to sport his gear. It’s a little difficult to tell whether that’s the case at the moment, but hopefully Scott is able to find the super models Chris is looking for.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott will be able to find the supermodels Chris is looking for? Let us know your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.