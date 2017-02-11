Whitney Houston: Ciara & More Remember Singer On 5th Anniversary Of Her Tragic Death

REX/Shutterstock

Paying homage to a legend! Ciara, Barry Manilow and more stars celebrated Whitney Houston’s life on Feb. 11, which marked the 5th anniversary of her tragic passing. Several paid tribute to the music icon with sweet messages, pics and videos! Take a look!

Today marks the five-year anniversary of Whitney Houston‘s death, prompting many celebrities to share their fondest memories of the late singer. Barry Manilow, 73, took to social media to share a throwback pic of the two of them cracking up, alongside the heartfelt message, “5 years ago, we lost a legend. Remembering #WhitneyHouston.” A very pregnant Ciara, 31, also sweetly posted a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing to Whitney’s powerful ballad, “I’m Every Woman.” She brought the heat with her sexy moves, while showing off her baby bump Feb. 11.

5 years ago, we lost a legend. Remembering #WhitneyHouston today. pic.twitter.com/kC0EQh5nTr — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) February 11, 2017

“#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️,” she captioned the minute-long clip, even noting how she nailed each all the moves with precision. “Choreography by @galenhooks. Filmed by @timmilgram.” Faith Evans, 43, also shared an adorable throwback photo, alongside the caption, “Still missing you! #TheVoice.” Clive Davis, 84, who discovered Whitney in 1983, said he’s “dedicated to making sure that people never forget,” her beautiful soul and story, telling People.

The producer is thrilled that his special relationship with Whitney is portrayed in the upcoming documentary about his life, Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives. “It was quite a special experience because my feeling about Whitney comes out in this documentary, where I am dedicated to make sure that her legacy is known [and] celebrated,” he gushed.

Nick Gordon, 26, also paid tribute to his late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s mother. “Can’t believe it’s been 5years,” he said, sharing a photo with all three of them together during happier times. “I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH.” Whitney sadly passed away at the age of 48 in Feb. 2012. Clearly, both of their memories still live on.

