‘Dance Moms’ Abbey Lee ‘Trying To Stay Positive’ As She Faces Jail For Fraud

Yikes! ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller could be facing serious jail time for bankruptcy fraud! But amid all of the drama, the dance instructor is trying to stay positive. She’s definitely going to need that attitude as court proceedings continue.

Two weeks ahead of her sentencing hearing, Abby Lee Miller, 51, detailed how she was coping with the unfortunate events that were taking place in her life. “I’m good. I try to stay positive and happy,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 10. “I know I made some mistakes along the way, but I’ve plead to all those.”

Abby did make a slight joke, teasing that she might “need a few months” vacation when this was all over, but the reality star also recognized the seriousness of her mistakes. “I don’t want to make light of it. I don’t want to be funny about it,” Abby told continued. “It’s very serious. But, there’s a lot of strange, unanswered questions. So, eventually I think everything will come out and it’ll all be good.” We really hope so!

We’re really glad to hear that Abby is keeping her head up, since reports initially claimed that she was on the verge of a nervous breakdown in Jan. 2017. But while she is hoping for a positive outcome, she definitely has an uphill battle ahead. The star was initially accused and indicted for illegally trying to hide more than $700,000 worth of income from Dance Mom’s and the Lifetime spinoff shows when she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as we previously told you.

She initially pleaded not guilty in Oct. 2015 to the charges, but was later slapped with an additional 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealing assets, and one count involving international monetary information. The case was delayed for months, but ultimately, Abby entered a plea deal of guilty with the IRS in June 2016.

Sentencing for her case has not yet started, but the Dance Moms founder for be looking at up to $500,000 in fines and a maximum of six to 10 years in prison! That is insane! Hopefully Abby is able to continue to stay happy and at peace amid her sentence hearing as well.

