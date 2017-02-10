Larry Birkhead: 5 Things To Know About The Father Of Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter

REX Shutterstock

The world was introduced to Larry Birkhead as the late Anna Nicole Smith’s partner and father of her young daughter. Now, ten years after the model’s death, let’s get reacquainted with Larry with these five facts!

Anna Nicole Smith may be gone, but her ex, Larry Birkhead, 39, and his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 10, keep her memory alive every day. You may have seen him on TV from time to time, but get to know him a little better here.

1. Larry fought for sole custody over Dannielynn after Anna Nicole died.

Larry went through a really tough custody battle over Dannielynn in 2007. After Anna Nicole passed away, Larry ordered a paternity test to prove that he was the father of his then five-month-old daughter. At the time, several other men were claiming to be the father, including Howard K. Stern, 63, Mark Hatten, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, and her former bodyguard, Alexander Denk. After much anticipation, DNA proved Larry was the father. In Apr. 2007, a judge in the Bahamas ruled in favor of Larry for full custody of Dannielynn.

2. He has appeared on several TV shows.

Since Anna Nicole’s death, Larry has appeared on a number of television shows including Life after Anna on E! Network, Wife Swap, The Millionaire Matchmaker, Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood.

3. Larry says his daughter is a lot like her mother.

Larry has often described his daughter as the spitting image of Anna Nicole. “My daughter is an infomercial queen just like her mom — her mom would shop on the Home Shopping Network and all these things,” Larry said during his ABC’s 20/20 special on Feb. 9. “There’s a lot of funny ways they’re alike. You feel like there’s this little version of Anna running around the house.” Aww, that’s SO sweet!

4. Larry has a twin brother.

This is SO cool! Larry has a twin brother named Lewis.

5. Larry has not found love again after Anna.

Despite a little push from his daughter, Larry has reportedly not found another woman to share his life with since Anna Nicole. He appeared on an episode of Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker back in 2014, but the but love on the show unfortunately didn’t last.

HollywoodLifers, were there some things you learned about Larry?

