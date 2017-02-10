Dannielynn Birkhead: 5 Things To Know About Anna Nicole’s Precious Daughter

REX/Shutterstock

Dannielynn Birkhead has remained a source of fascination for many as the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith. Now the 10 year old is being raised by her father Larry Birkhead and we’ve got everything you need to know about the adorable little girl!

After model Anna Nicole Smith’s tragic death in 2007, Larry Birkhead, 44, had to raise their infant daughter Dannielynn by himself. Despite growing up in the public eye, Dannielynn has had a pretty normal upbringing so far. The little girl has blossomed before our eyes and looks more like her mother everyday. We’ve gathered five things you just have to know about the now 10 year-old Dannielynn Birkhead.

1. She lives a fairly normal life.

“She goes to school like every other kid, she’s a Girl Scout,” Larry said on The Steve Harvey Show during the summer of 2016. Dannielynn’s dad admits that it can be a struggle and said, “I make it as normal as I can.” The father-daughter duo do the normal things like catching a movie and rushing to school late. So, so sweet!

2. Dannielynn is super intelligent.

Larry is a super proud dad and cannot help but brag about Dannielynn’s impressive brain power. “Anybody that comes in contact with her talks about how bright and intelligent [she is] and how she leaves an impression,” he told ET. “Dannielynn is bright, she’s intelligent, she’s met and exceeded all of her developmental milestones by all accounts from her teachers and, you know, medical personnel,” he said. Yay, Dannielynn!

3. She learns all about her mother from Larry.

Larry never wanted to gloss over Anna Nicole’s troubled past and has kept the memory of Dannielynn’s mother alive. The pair even visit Anna Nicole’s grave together. “We visit and I tell Dannielynn stories about her mom. I don’t sugarcoat it. I say there are some things that your mom did and you know I try to make her learn from it,” Larry said to Entertainment Tonight. It’s really beautiful the way Larry has taught his daughter about her mother in such a loving way. “My goal was always to keep [her late brother] Daniel and Anna in her mind and let her know who they were without overdoing it.”

4. Dannielynn is already the spitting image of her gorgeous mother.

From the time Danielynn was five years at the Kentucky Derby (where her parents met in 2004, aw) people could not get over the similarities between the little girl and Anna Nicole. Between their blonde hair and winning smiles, observers cannot help see Anna Nicole in little Dannielyn. She’s already followed in her mother’s modeling footsteps with a campaign at one of Anna Nicole’s old labels Guess in 2012.

5. She’s got a sense of humor.

Whether she’s poking fun at her dad’s use of Snapchat filters or trying to get out of doing her homework, Dannielynn keeps Larry him busy. She “keep me on my toes,” Larry has said about his precocious young daughter. You have to love these together! Larry has done such a wonderful job raising Dannielynn so far and we cannot wait to see how she grows up!

Me:"Dannielynn, where is your homework?" Danni:(Trump voice)" Just ask Melaaania." — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) September 21, 2016

